Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey shocked at striker Lumsden's departure

Joe Lumsden has signed for Pontefract
Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has admitted his shock at the departure of Joe Lumsden before he’d even kicked a ball for the club.

Lumsden signed for Boro from Tadcaster Albion, but Deacey was left shocked as he decided to sign for Pontefract Collieries - citing a change in work commitments as the reason.

“It came as a bit of a shock,” said Deacey.

“Joe said he can’t commit to us due to a change in work commitments and maybe Pontefract don’t require the same levels of availability that we do.

“Once it became clear he can’t play midweek games, it was a bit of a no-brainer for both parties really.”

Despite losing Lumsden, Deacey won’t be panicked into drafting in more forward options and is happy with his attacking fire-power.

“We have good options in forward areas so I won’t be bringing anyone else in,” added Deacey.

“It is a bit of a blow to lose Joe, but we have some really good, exciting, pacy players in forward areas and I’m happy.”