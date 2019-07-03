Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey shocked at striker Lumsden's departure

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has admitted his shock at the departure of Joe Lumsden before he’d even kicked a ball for the club.

Lumsden signed for Boro from Tadcaster Albion, but Deacey was left shocked as he decided to sign for Pontefract Collieries - citing a change in work commitments as the reason.

“It came as a bit of a shock,” said Deacey.

“Joe said he can’t commit to us due to a change in work commitments and maybe Pontefract don’t require the same levels of availability that we do.

“Once it became clear he can’t play midweek games, it was a bit of a no-brainer for both parties really.”

Despite losing Lumsden, Deacey won’t be panicked into drafting in more forward options and is happy with his attacking fire-power.

“We have good options in forward areas so I won’t be bringing anyone else in,” added Deacey.

“It is a bit of a blow to lose Joe, but we have some really good, exciting, pacy players in forward areas and I’m happy.”