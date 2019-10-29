Scarborough Athletic bow out of FA Trophy at Atherton

Scarborough Athletic suffered a 3-2 loss at Atherton Collieries in the FA Trophy first qualifying round on Tuesday night.

Defences were on top for the opening minutes, the visitors having the first real attack of the match on nine minutes when a free-kick from Wayne Brooksby found Isaac Assenso at the back post, but his cross was cleared for a corner. Chris Dawson then made a strong surge towards the Atherton goal but his pass was unfortunately just behind James Walshaw.

On 12 minutes the home side had their first spell of pressure, as a superb passage of play from Atherton forced a corner, but the resulting setpiece was cleared by Boro's defence.

Three minutes later Boro skipper Michael Coulson made a break through the middle, the ball bouncing to him but his shot was scooped high and the home keeper Greg Hartley recovered to catch.

Midway through the first half Hartley almost gifted the ball to Walshaw but the hosts managed to scramble the ball away.

Atherton went close on 26 minutes, with a powerful free-kick from Gaz Peet whistling just past the post.

Ten minutes before the interval Assenso picked up the first booking of the game, the defender being cautioned for a late challenge on the halfway line.

After the interval, Boro started brightly, as a great run by Connor Thomson set up Walshaw, whose shot blocked as was Paul Walker’s and the home defence cleared the danger again.

Less than a minute later the home side opened the scoring, Jordan Cover volleying home for Atherton from a left-wing cross after hesitancy in the Boro defence.

This lead did not last for long though, as on 53 minutes midfielder Chris Dawson broke down the right flank, playing a lovely crossfield ball for Walker, who crossed for a diving Walshaw to head home Boro's leveller.

Midway through the second half a cross from Kian Spence almost caught the Atherton custodian Hartley out at his near post as Boro pushed for a winner.

With 20 minutes remaining, Atherton regained the lead from the penalty spot through Tom Bentham, the spot-kick being awarded after Spence was adjudged to have fouled Peet.

Atherton doubled their lead in the 83rd minute thanks to a neat Ben Hardcastle finish after fine build-up play from O'Brien and Bentham.

Sub Luke Lofts pulled a goal back for Boro in the first minute of injury-time with a great low strike from the edge of the penalty area, but the home side held onto their lead to move into the next round.