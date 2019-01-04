Scarborough Athletic bring back Bolder to replace Hume

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has moved to appoint Chris Bolder as his assistant manager for a second time ahead of Saturday's home game against Hednesford.

This comes following the departure of previous assistant boss Mark Hume on Wednesday.

Bolder initially became Kittrick's right-hand man when he took charge of Boro three years ago.

He left midway through last season though to take the manager's job at North Ferriby United.

Kittrick said: "Chris was my assistant before, so I know the amount he brings to the role.

"He was offered a first-team manager's job a couple of levels higher and obviously he had to take that.

"Everybody wants to progress in the game of football, so we fully understood why he went to North Ferriby.

"He now comes back with even more experience of the game, which is great for him and great for the football club.

"He will help us freshen things up and I look forward to working with him again."