Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull delighted with new stand's progress

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is delighted with the progress of the new East Stand at the Flamingo Land Stadium, and is confident it will be ready for the kick-off of the 2019-20 season.

Bull said: “It is amazing to think that just two years ago this ground was not even completed and now we are well on with expanding the stadium, the work is going very well so far.

“I am confident that if everything continues to go to plan that the new East Stand will be ready for the start of the new league season.

“The new stand will have a special family section and it will now be much easier for our younger fans to see, and also when we had crowds of over 1,000 it was not always that easy for everyone to see the action on the pitch and now everyone should be able to have a good view of the game.

“We have also been able to increase the number of places at the ground for disabled supporters, which has gone up from four to 12 places next season.”

Bull is also delighted by the progress the club has made on the playing side over the past two years.

He added: “We have earned promotion to the Premier Division after our first full season at the new ground and then the North Riding Senior Cup last season so we have done well.”

The chairman is keen to underline the extra income that this new stand could bring into the club.

Bull said: “We had noticed over the last two seasons that when the weather was bad our crowds dropped a lot, and hopefully with this added covered area in the East Stand we can get a few more through the gates.

“It is important that we keep attracting fans to come along and watch us, as regular income such as this is crucial to the club’s future.”

Athletic have also put the naming rights for the new East Stand out for tender.

The club are seeking expressions of interest to sponsor the 75-metre stand, which will house 1,138 supporters.

Advertising space on the stand will run the full length of the roof fascia, allowing prominent exposure both within the stadium, outside from Seamer Road and the railway line, as well as across all forms of media from the camera positions in the opposite West Stand.

Bull said: “Our attendances and highly visible media presence have quickly restored the club’s position within the core of the community in the town.

“As a fan-owned and run club, we have a community offer both in and outside football that we are proud of.”

The club are looking for proposals and expressions of interest by Monday July 1.

If you are interested in discussing this opportunity with the club, contact Nick Finch on 07800635273 or via nick.finch@seadogtrust.com.