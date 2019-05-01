Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull hoping fans turn up the volume at cup final

Chairman Trevor Bull is hoping Scarborough Athletic's fans are at their ear-shattering best at the Riverside Stadium on Thursday night.

Boro take on Evo-Stik East side Marske United at Championship side Middlesbrough's base in the final of the North Riding FA Senior Cup, and at the same time, John Deacey's men will be bidding to end a cup drought that has been in place since the formation of the phoenix club in 2007.

Victory would also put Boro's name on the same trophy as Scarborough FC, who last won the competition in the 2003-2004 campaign.

"That is a big thing emotionally for me," said Bull.

"Putting this club's name on the same trophy as Scarborough FC is massive.

"The North Riding FA Senior Cup was the first cup that I saw the old club win as a young fan back in the 1972-1973 season.

"Watching the players climb the steps at the Athletic Ground was like watching them at Wembley.

"Hopefully we can recreate that against Marske in this cup final."

Having watched Boro lose 1-0 against Middlesbrough Under-23s last season in front of very few home fans, Bull is expecting a much livelier atmosphere this time around.

He added: "This means that for the third time in a row our season goes to the very last game.

"I have spoken to Marske's chairman and he has said that they are taking several hundred fans to the final.

"This will make it very different to last season's final because there were no opposition supporters, so this time the atmosphere should be electric.

"We have shown at away games throughout this season the amount of noise our fans can make, often being a lot louder than the home supporters.

"I really hope that we turn out in force and really get behind the lads.

"It was a great night last year. but this year we want to go one better."

Tickets can still be bought for the final before the game from the ticket office at the Riverside Stadium.