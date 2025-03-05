The Scarborough AC team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sewerby.

Fifteen Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the sixth and final fixture of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League at Sewerby over a 5.6-mile course in fine sunny weather.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Lawton was the first finisher for the club in overall and Male fifth place, writes Mick Thompson.

He was closely followed by Robert Preston in sixth then Matthew Heaton 13th, Christian Brown 29th and fourth Over-50, Lee Wiles 32nd, and Jamie Ward in 41st, who closed in for the team that finished third team and fourth team overall for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team was backed up by Glynn Hewitt 48th, Mark Bowes 116th ,Matthew Rutt 127th Chris Clayton 136th and Dave Fox 208th and third O70.

The Scarborough AC team line up at the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sewerby.

Nicola Kidd led the club’s females with 17th Female overall and fourth O40.

She was followed by Chistine Robertson 56th and first O65, Sally Kingscott 88th and Sophie Vaughan in 90th completed the team that was ninth and 11th overall for the season.

Individual awards were presented to three SAC members for their overall seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Lawton was the sixth-placed Male overall, Christine Robertson second Over-65 and Dave Fox first Over-70.

The Scarborough AC team at the Eskdale Eureka fell race.

As the event marked the final race of the 30th season in the league, former participants were invited to run a short course which included SAC Press Officer Mick Thompson, who was the race starter.

Six SAC members competed in the Eskdale Eureka, the 10th race of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series.

It was held around the village of Castleton and consisted of a 14.3km distance with 740m of climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First finisher for the club was Matthew Jones who finished ninth overall, ninth Male and second Over-45.

Nicola Kidd in action for SAC at Sewerby.

He was followed by Matt Machouki 32nd and fourth O50, Robert Bailey 36th and Mark May 62nd who closed in for the team that was placed fourth.

Marianne Borsheim finished 11th Female and third O40 and was closely followed by Sue Haslam in 12th and first O70, and while only two scorers was awarded fifth Team.

Four SAC members competed in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon staged around Scunthorpe and the Quibell Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Simmons led the quartet and achieved her best half-marathon time for five years with 1.47.02.

She was followed by Claire O’Neil 1.51.08, David Field 1.56.31 and Nicola Doody 2.02.27.

Sarah Chadwick was sixth of 48 females at Amsterdam Parkrun.

Forty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first finisher for the club was Aaron Padgham who was 5th overall of 215.

Hester Butterworth led the club’s females after finishing 6th overall of 96 and 1st Over-50.

Peter Shepherdson completed his 100th Parkrun and was 7th Over-50.

All other Male Results; D,Hepples 1st Over-45, M. Rutt 13th, D.Lester 3th Over-50, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, C. Brown 4th Over-50, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, C.Allen 2nd Over-65, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, C. Bourne 7th Over-55, D. Field 5th Over-60, K. Cousins 15th Over-50, P. Barnard 12th Over-55, H. Whitehouse 3rd Over-75, S. Valente 6th Over-65, M. Padgham 7th Over-65, J. Lambe 16th Over-55, M.Thompson 1st Over-85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other Female Results; N.Kidd 1st Over-40, J.Graves 3rd Over-50, F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, R.Frank 4th Over-50, S. Villiers 3rd Over-60, G. Wilkins 3rd Over-45, J. Wiles 2nd Over-55, C. Bilton 6th Over-45, S. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, L. Lester 7th Over-45, A. Metcalfe 11th Over-60, E. Fordyce 3rd Over-55, M. Padgham 12th Over-60, N.Edmond 8th Over-55, J. Clayton 16th Over-60, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, M. D’Eath 13th Over-50, N. Doody 14th Over-50, M. Pepworth 11th Over-50, A. Harrison-Lee 12th Over-55, Tanya Mace 14th Over-55.

Helpers; David and Susan Bond, Martin Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite.

Sewerby: Linda Hinchliffe 3rd Over-50, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Patricia Kennan 5th Over-70.

Dalby Forest: Robert Glover 19th Male of 72 and 2nd Over-45.

All Others

Cleethorpes: Anna Giddings 1st of 94 Females.

Redcar: Gillian Metcalfe 49th of 87 Females.

Beverley: Lee Wiles 115th Overall of 282.

Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 10 Over-55.

Wakefield: Robert Preston 139th Overall of 281.