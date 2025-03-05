Scarborough Athletic Club trio Christine Robertson, Dave Fox and Paul Lawton earn East Yorkshire Cross Country League awards
Paul Lawton was the first finisher for the club in overall and Male fifth place, writes Mick Thompson.
He was closely followed by Robert Preston in sixth then Matthew Heaton 13th, Christian Brown 29th and fourth Over-50, Lee Wiles 32nd, and Jamie Ward in 41st, who closed in for the team that finished third team and fourth team overall for the season.
The team was backed up by Glynn Hewitt 48th, Mark Bowes 116th ,Matthew Rutt 127th Chris Clayton 136th and Dave Fox 208th and third O70.
Nicola Kidd led the club’s females with 17th Female overall and fourth O40.
She was followed by Chistine Robertson 56th and first O65, Sally Kingscott 88th and Sophie Vaughan in 90th completed the team that was ninth and 11th overall for the season.
Individual awards were presented to three SAC members for their overall seasons.
Paul Lawton was the sixth-placed Male overall, Christine Robertson second Over-65 and Dave Fox first Over-70.
As the event marked the final race of the 30th season in the league, former participants were invited to run a short course which included SAC Press Officer Mick Thompson, who was the race starter.
Six SAC members competed in the Eskdale Eureka, the 10th race of the Esk Valley Fell Club’s Winter Series.
It was held around the village of Castleton and consisted of a 14.3km distance with 740m of climb.
First finisher for the club was Matthew Jones who finished ninth overall, ninth Male and second Over-45.
He was followed by Matt Machouki 32nd and fourth O50, Robert Bailey 36th and Mark May 62nd who closed in for the team that was placed fourth.
Marianne Borsheim finished 11th Female and third O40 and was closely followed by Sue Haslam in 12th and first O70, and while only two scorers was awarded fifth Team.
Four SAC members competed in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon staged around Scunthorpe and the Quibell Stadium
Emma Simmons led the quartet and achieved her best half-marathon time for five years with 1.47.02.
She was followed by Claire O’Neil 1.51.08, David Field 1.56.31 and Nicola Doody 2.02.27.
Sarah Chadwick was sixth of 48 females at Amsterdam Parkrun.
Forty-two SAC members took part in the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun at Wykeham.
The first finisher for the club was Aaron Padgham who was 5th overall of 215.
Hester Butterworth led the club’s females after finishing 6th overall of 96 and 1st Over-50.
Peter Shepherdson completed his 100th Parkrun and was 7th Over-50.
All other Male Results; D,Hepples 1st Over-45, M. Rutt 13th, D.Lester 3th Over-50, M. Pepworth 2nd Over-55, C. Brown 4th Over-50, C. Clayton 3rd Over-55, C.Allen 2nd Over-65, D. Fox 1st Over-70, P. Northedge 1st Over-75, C. Bourne 7th Over-55, D. Field 5th Over-60, K. Cousins 15th Over-50, P. Barnard 12th Over-55, H. Whitehouse 3rd Over-75, S. Valente 6th Over-65, M. Padgham 7th Over-65, J. Lambe 16th Over-55, M.Thompson 1st Over-85.
All other Female Results; N.Kidd 1st Over-40, J.Graves 3rd Over-50, F. Hethershaw 2nd Over-50, R.Frank 4th Over-50, S. Villiers 3rd Over-60, G. Wilkins 3rd Over-45, J. Wiles 2nd Over-55, C. Bilton 6th Over-45, S. Shepherdson 6th Over-50, L. Lester 7th Over-45, A. Metcalfe 11th Over-60, E. Fordyce 3rd Over-55, M. Padgham 12th Over-60, N.Edmond 8th Over-55, J. Clayton 16th Over-60, S. Houghton 1st Over-65, M. D’Eath 13th Over-50, N. Doody 14th Over-50, M. Pepworth 11th Over-50, A. Harrison-Lee 12th Over-55, Tanya Mace 14th Over-55.
Helpers; David and Susan Bond, Martin Pepworth, Chris and Jacob Waite.
Sewerby: Linda Hinchliffe 3rd Over-50, Mary Slater 1st Over-75, Patricia Kennan 5th Over-70.
Dalby Forest: Robert Glover 19th Male of 72 and 2nd Over-45.
All Others
Cleethorpes: Anna Giddings 1st of 94 Females.
Redcar: Gillian Metcalfe 49th of 87 Females.
Beverley: Lee Wiles 115th Overall of 282.
Oldham: Kevin Hutchings 10 Over-55.
Wakefield: Robert Preston 139th Overall of 281.