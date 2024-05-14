Scarborough Athletic confirm 12 players retained for the 2024-25 National League North campaign

Midfielder Lewis Maloney is one of 12 Scarborough Athletic players retained for the 2024-25 National League North campaign.

Twelve players from the 2023-24 Scarborough Athletic squad have committed themselves to the Flamingo Land Stadium club for the 2024-25 National League North season.

The retained list is as follows: keeper Ryan Whitley, Alex Brown, Bailey Gooda, Kieran Weledji, Will Thornton, Lewis Maloney, Alex Purver, Luca Colville, Frank Mulhern, Alex Wiles, Harry Green and Dom Tear.

Goalkeeper Joe Cracknell has decided to leave Boro in order to look for another club.

Kieran Weledji, left, and captain Will Thornton have also confirmed their return for next season with Boro.

"Having played over 100 games for the club, we thank Joe for his contribution in a Boro shirt over several spells with us and wish him well in his future career. Once a Seadog, always a Seadog.”

Jono Greening said: “We love Crackers and really wanted him to stay and compete for the number 1 shirt, but we fully understand his desire to play regularly.”

Cracknell’s exit follows the departure of striker Jake Charles following the expiration of his contract.

Charles, who joined the Seadogs following promotion to the National League North from Stafford Rangers in 2022, had spent the majority of 2023/24 season on loan at FC United of Manchester and most recently, Ashton United, who just missed out on the play-offs.

Defender Alex Brown will return to Boro next season after a superb first campaign with the Seadogs. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

The Scarborough Athletic Reserves team went top of the Right Car East Riding County League Premiership with a 4-2 win at Pelican Rangers on Saturday.

Robbie Scarborough netted a brace of goals for the visitors, with Charlie Colley and Callum Hudson also on target for the young Seadogs.

Emilio Colangelo-Cole won the man of the match award for Boro’s second string.

The Athletic second team will face a crunch game on the road at title rivals Holme Rovers this Saturday, 2pm kick-off at Holme on Spalding Moor Playing Fields.

Luca Colville will return to Boro next season. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

The reserves finish their league season on the road at Great Driffield AFC Rovers on Saturday May 25.

The reserves are holding open trials on Sunday June 9 at Filey Community Sports Club, start time 2pm.

Players must bring refreshments and appropriate footwear for grass pitches.