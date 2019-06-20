Scarborough Athletic confirm Eccleshill United friendly

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed a friendly match at NCEL Premier Division outfit Eccleshill United next month.

John Deacey's troops make the trip to West Yorkshire to tackle Eccleshill on Tuesday July 30, 7.45pm kick-off.

This is the seventh pre-season friendly for Athletic.

FRIENDLIES (3pm ko unless stated)

July 13 v Scarborough League (a)

July 16 v Bridlington Town (h) 7.45pm

July 20 v York City (a) 1pm

July 23 v Grimsby Town (h) 7.30pm ko

July 30 v Eccleshill United (a) 7.45pm ko

August 3 v Pickering Town (h)

August 10 v Trafford (a).