Scarborough Athletic confirm Eccleshill United friendly

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed a friendly match at NCEL Premier Division outfit Eccleshill United next month.
John Deacey's troops make the trip to West Yorkshire to tackle Eccleshill on Tuesday July 30, 7.45pm kick-off.
This is the seventh pre-season friendly for Athletic.
FRIENDLIES (3pm ko unless stated)
July 13 v Scarborough League (a)
July 16 v Bridlington Town (h) 7.45pm
July 20 v York City (a) 1pm
July 23 v Grimsby Town (h) 7.30pm ko
July 30 v Eccleshill United (a) 7.45pm ko
August 3 v Pickering Town (h)
August 10 v Trafford (a).