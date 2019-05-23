Scarborough Athletic confirm fourth pre-season clash

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed their fourth pre-season game by arranging the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy tie with Bridlington Town.

This follows on from the confirmation of other preparatory games against Trafford, Pickering Town and the Scarborough & District Saturday League rep team.

The Dave Holland clash, which remembers the efforts of the former Boro chairman, will take place on Tuesday July 16 with a 7.45pm kick-off at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro have won the opening two meeting between the sides since the inaugural clash in 2017.