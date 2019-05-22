Scarborough Athletic confirm three friendly clashes

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed three pre-season friendly clashes as they prepare for the 2019-20 campaign.

Boro announced earlier this week that they would be taking the trip to Trafford on Saturday August 10 and Pickering Town on Saturday August 3, both with a 3pm kick off.

The club have now revealed that they will take the short trip up to Scarborough RUFC on Saturday July 13 to tackle a Scarborough & District Saturday League side.

That game will also get underway at 3pm.

More friendly games will be announced in due course.