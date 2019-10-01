Scarborough Athletic earn 1-1 draw at home to high-flyers Basford

Scarborough Athletic secured a confidence-boosting point against high-flying Basford United with a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Boro started the game well, with Chris Dawson lining up an effort that flew just wide and into the side-netting.

The hosts continued to press, with a pinpoint Michael Coulson centre finding an unmarked Luke Lofts running into the area, but with the goal gaping the winger could only sidefoot over the crossbar.

High-flying Basford came close to taking the lead themselves as the lively Jack Thomas scampered in behind to power a shot narrowly wide on the angle.

It felt that the game needed a moment of quality to break the deadlock, and midway through the first half Boro skipper Coulson sent over a delicious cross from the right. The ball ran between goalkeeper and defence for James Walshaw to squeeze under the keeper at the back post.

Coulson nearly extended the lead before the break, twisting away from his marker to power a fierce shot that was blocked as it headed towards goal.

At the start of the second half Tommy Taylor had to be alert as Courey Graham sent a low fizzing drive that forced the home keeper to turn the ball away from goal.

Taylor was called into action again on the hour mark to deflect Matt Thornhill’s wicked free-kick onto the crossbar as the visitors launched a push for an equaliser.

Scarborough attempted to grab a decisive second goal, as Lofts forced a point blank save from Kieran Preston with a shot on the turn.

But John Deacey’s side were made to pay for their missed chances on 70 minutes, as Callum Chettle made good ground down the right to loop in an inviting cross for Nat Watson in the middle and plant a firm header beyond Taylor.

The equaliser sparked Basford into life and they dominated the next few minutes, with Kian Spence forced to clear from a dangerous ball rolled across the six yard box.

Walshaw almost got on the scoresheet again with 10 minutes to go, turning away from the defender with ease, only to be denied by a good low save from Preston diving at the feet of the Boro frontman.

Sub George Walmsley nearly made a name for himself late on with a crashing drive that Preston was forced to tip over, and from the resulting corner Liam Bateman cleared off the line from Pete Davidson’s header across goal.

It was the last action of a game that both sides would be happy to emerge with a point at the final whistle.