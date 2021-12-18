Jake Day opened the scoring for Boro at Warrington Town.

Boro followed last week's terrific win at Bamber Bridge with an even better performance against a very good Warrington side that was unbeaten in 12 games, to register their first league 'double' of the season, writes Steve Adamson.

Fielding an unchanged team, Boro played some delightful football, with every player putting in a great shift as the home side struggled to keep pace with the passing and movement of the rampant visitors.

On top from the start, Lewis Maloney sliced a shot wide, then a Bailey Gooda header from a Ryan Watson cross was safely gathered by keeper Dan Atherton, before the deadlock was broken on 19 minutes, as Luca Colville intercepted a sloppy pass from Warrington defender James Harris. He skipped past another defender and squared to Jake Day, who dinked his shot past the keeper for a well taken goal.

Warrington didn't mount an attack until the 22nd minute, when Harris had a shot blocked by Will Thornton, and Luke Duffy fired the rebound wide, then a free-kick from Sean Williams was headed straight at Boro keeper Ryan Whitley by Matty Reagan during a 10-minute period when the home side briefly held the upper hand.

Boro soon got back on top though, and Colville had two stinging shots, the first drifted wide of the right hand post, and the second went narrowly over following a lay-off from Maloney.

Shortly before the interval there was a touch of magic from Kieran Glynn, as he delicately flicked the ball on to Colville, whose low cross into the goalmouth was scrambled clear.

Warrington created the first chance of the second half, but Gooda dived to head a cross clear, then their 13-goal top scorer Jordan Buckley lofted a shot over the bar.

Lewis Maloney's superb long-range shot doubled Boro's lead at Warrington.

Boro went close when Colville sent a through-ball to Day, but his shot was charged down.

There was almost an equaliser on 59 minutes, as Warrington skipper Mark Roberts headed forward to Josh Amis, who smashed a shot against the crossbar, and a few minutes later Amis headed a Matty Reagan free-kick narrowly over.

The last 25 minutes saw Boro in total control, with Day sending a fierce volley on the turn, narrowly over, then a long throw from Jackson was headed on by Thornton towards Glynn, whose header went just over.

Colville set up a chance for Day, who had his shot charged down, before Boro doubled their lead on 75 minutes as Maloney gained possession 25 yards from goal, and with the defence distracted by Weledji overlapping down the right flank, Maloney fired in a low shot which nestled in the bottom left corner of the net.

Buckley blazed a couple of shots over as the home side tried to get back into the game, but Gooda and Thornton were immense at the back and Whitley didn't have a save to make all afternoon.

A fantastic team performance, with Day causing the home defence endless problems, Glynn displaying his silky skills, and Ash Jackson getting in some great runs down the flank, but Colville just shaded the man of match award on a day when all 14 players deserved the rapturous applause from the delighted travelling support at the final whistle."

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Heslop (Cadman 88), Thornton, Gooda, Maloney, Watson, Day (Cogill 90), Colville, Glynn(Plant 85)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Luca Colville.