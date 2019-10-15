Scarborough Athletic edge past Hyde to claim first home win of season

Scarborough Athletic ground out a 1-0 win over Hyde United on Tuesday night to finally win at home for the first time this season.

The only goal of the game arrived after just four minutes, as from a deft Michael Coulson cross Chris Dawson lashed in a sweet half volley from the edge of the area.

It was an instinctive finish by the midfielder to fire across Luke Mewitt in the Hyde goal and catch out the visiting defence.

Despite the early breakthrough, the visitors almost hit back immediately with Dan Turner looping an overhead kick towards the Boro net, only for Wayne Brooksby to show good awareness to scramble back and flick off the line.

As the half progressed, the home side continued to press for a second goal, with Ryan Watson seeing a drive from distance blocked and Paul Walker denied from the follow up.

John Deacey’s side were in charge at the break but almost let in an equaliser shortly into the second half, as a free-kick was nodded across goal by Jordan Fagbola, with Tommy Taylor scrambling away under pressure.

In a cagey encounter, James Walshaw could only find the side netting after good build up play from Paul Walker. The winger then missed a chance to finish the game as a contest, only for his low effort to be well saved by Mewitt.

A nervy Boro were made to sweat in the final stages, as Hyde put in several dangerous balls into the box, but after six minutes of injury-time the elusive home win was secured.