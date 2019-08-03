Scarborough Athletic edged out by Leeds United youngsters

Scarborough Athletic put in a solid performance at home to Leeds United Under-23s, but lost out 3-2 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

United opened the scoring after only five minutes, Jordan Stevens finishing well after a delightful, raking pass from Kun Mihaylov.

A wonderful save from Tommy Taylor denied Ryan Edmondson from close-range on 28 minutes

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes before the interval through Mihalyov's shot.

On the stroke of half-time Boro halved the deficit when T'Nique Fishley ran onto an Isaac Assenso through-ball and slotted home.

Early in the second half James Walshaw's direct free-kick from inside the box, after a Leeds backpass was collected by the keeper, was smashed low into the net to make it 2-2.

Just before the hour mark United went back in front through Mihaylov after fine work from Stevens, and that was enough to secure the win for the visitors.

Athletic now head to Pickering Town on Tuesday evening for their next friendly, 7.45pm kick-off, and finish their pre-season at Trafford on Saturday August 10, 3pm kick-off.