Scarborough Athletic end pre-season with 2-1 loss at Trafford

Scarborough Athletic suffered a 2-1 reverse at Trafford in their last pre-season friendly of the summer.

The home side had the better of the first half and opened the scoring through Darius Palma nine minutes before the interval.

Michael Coulson headed in a leveller for the visitors on 56 minutes from a Wayne Brooksby cross.

Boro were a lot more impressive in the second half, but a late goal secured the win for the hosts.

The visitors were handed a boost after the game as young midfielder Kian Spence signed a deal for Athletic, who open their BetVictor Northern League Premier Division campaign at home to Buxton on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.