Scarborough Athletic fall at the first FA Trophy hurdle for the 11th successive season after loss at Stockton

Boro slipped to a 3-1 loss at Stockton in the FA Trophy on Saturday. PHOTO BY ZACH FORSTER

​Boro crashed out of the FA Trophy at the first hurdle for the 11th successive season, after a dismal 3-1 defeat at NPL premier division side Stockton Town.

The hosts shaded a closely contested first half, but were by far the better side after the interval, although two missed chances from the usually reliable Harry Green proved costly, when Stockton went straight up the other end to score.

Without the suspended Alex Brown, Boro began brightly, Kieran Glynn passed to Richie Bennett, whose low drive was easily saved by home keeper Nathan Harker, then a Luca Colville cross to the back post was headed clear by home skipper Josh Baggs as Harry Green waited to connect, and Alex Wiles had a shot blocked by Cameron Painter.

Stockton gradually took control, Stephen Thompson fired over, then another Thompson shot deflected off Alex Purver onto the roof of the net, Mackenzie Maltby blocked a Thompson shot, and cross from Lewis King was plucked off the head of Michael Sweet by Ryan Whitley.

Michael Fowler’s back-heel fell to Sweet in the Boro area, but Maltby got in a terrific tackle, before Stockton went ahead when Glen Butterworth floated over a free-kick from the right, and Sweet slammed home at the back post.

Boro ended the first half strongly, Colville laid off to Green, but Painter kicked clear as he was about to shoot, then the equaliser arrived when Glynn sent a fabulous ball forward towards Bennett on the left, and he laid-off into the path of Dom Tear, who burst past a defender and smashed the ball past keeper Harker.

The second half was a huge disappointment for the travelling fans, as Stockton took control of the game. Will Thornton’s strong tackle halted a run into the box from Fowler, and Sweet fired narrowly over.

Boro defended well, but then created two excellent chances, Glynn dinked a pass forward to Green, who raced through on goal, but Harker, who played a game for Boro in 2021, dived to save at his feet, then three minutes later Green was again through on goal when Bennett and Wiles combined to send him clear, but again Harker got down to save at the feet of the Boro winger. Boro paid dearly for those two misses, as Stockton went straight down the other end, and a fierce shot from Fowler was palmed away by Whitley, but Sweet slotted home the rebound.

Another Fowler shot was deflected wide by Thornton, and Kevin Hayes cut in from the right and fired over, but the home side went 3-1 up, when Sweet passed across the area for Hayes to direct his shot inside the left-hand post.

Boro had chances, a clever back-flick by Frank Mulhern set up Bennett, but Harker saved his low shot, then Wiles fed Mulhern who fired over, Thornton headed a Colville corner just over, and a Mulhern free-kick flashed narrowly wide.

Late on, Whitley did well to parry a thunderous Fowler strike, as the home side ended worthy winners.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Colville, Maltby, Thornton (c), Purver, Green (Mulhern 60), Glynn (King 76), Bennett, Wiles, Tear

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Wiles

ATTENDANCE - 1,133 (180 away) ​