Scarborough Athletic fans invited to have their say at Fans Forum
Boro fans will get their chance to have a say on the club’s displays this season at a Fans Forum on Friday evening after the club’s Annual General Meeting at the Flamingo Land Stadium clubhouse.
The AGM starts from 7.45pm, with doors open from 7.30pm for member shareholders only.
The Fans Forum is expected to start from around 8.30pm for all stakeholders.
Boss Jono Greening and his assistant Michael Ingham, as well as skipper Michael Coulson, plus coaches Ryan Blott and Jimmy Beadle, alongside elected directors, are expected to attend.
Boro will now host Grantham Town on Saturday November 27 at the Flamingo Land Stadium, 3pm kick-off.
Boro had been due to play Matlock at home but their progress in the FA Trophy last weekend caused that fixture to be postponed.
This will be the third Northern Premier League Premier Division game in the space of seven days at home for Greening’s Boro, starting with Nantwich Town on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, then Athetton Collieries on Tuesday evening, 7.45pm ko.