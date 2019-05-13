Scarborough Athletic fight off rival clubs to keep top-scorer James Walshaw

James Walshaw has committed to Scarborough Athletic, despite plenty of interest from a host of other clubs.

The frontman, who bagged 31 goals for Boro last season to win the Evo-Stik golden boot for the third year running, has agreed terms to remain in boss John Deacey's squad.

He joins Tommy Taylor, Michael Coulson, Jack Johnson, Wayne Brooksby, Pete Davidson, Ellis Barkworth and Will Annan, who have also pledged allegiance to Boro.

"John wanted to act quickly, he sent me a text message the day after the cup final saying that he would meet up any time or anywhere," said Walshaw.

"We met last Tuesday, had a good chat, agreed a deal and I'm now looking forward to next season.

"Before John came in there were rumours about me going to Ossett because that was on my doorstep. And if I'm honest my mind was probably swayed towards joining Ossett next season.

"Things were changed when John arrived though because he started playing my style of football and because I love this club as well, it was a no brainer.

"I must be doing something right because I had a pick of quite a few clubs who had come in for me.

"It is nice to be wanted, but I'm a man of my word and I'll be a Scarborough player next season.

"John has told me the players he is looking to bring in, fingers crossed, he is assembling a squad to win the title."