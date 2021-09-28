Scarborough Athletic hammered 6-0 at FC United of Manchester
Scarborough Athletic slumped to a 6-0 loss at FC United of Manchester on Tuesday night in the NPL Premier Division.
The signing of former striker Jake Day from Guiseley had sent Boro fans into this game in high spirits but they were soon brought down to earth on a chastening night at Broadhurst Park.
The hosts got off to a flying start with an opening goal after only four minutes as Cedric Main notched, his first-time shot bouncing into the ground and over Boro keeper Ryan Whitley.
Twelve minutes before half-time, Ali Waddecar was allowed too much space on the right flank and his ball to Paul Ennis evaded the Boro defence and the latter lashed it home with a low deflected shot from outside the box.
Six minutes later the win was effectively sealed as Main and Bradley Holmes combined to set up the former with a one-on-one and Main drilled it into the bottom-right corner of the net.
Regan Linney added to Boro's woes 11 minutes into the second half as he rounded Whitley and slid a shot into the net from an acute angle, only a few moments after Boro had gone close to pulling a goal back after a goalmouth scramble.
Holmes added a fifth on 74 minutes with a fine solo run and finish and the 6-0 win was confirmed three minutes from time when Matty Rain slotted home from a tight angle after fine play from Ennis.