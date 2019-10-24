Scarborough Athletic handed double boost ahead of Trophy clash at Atherton

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has been handed a double boost ahead of Saturday's FA Trophy clash at league rivals Atherton Collieries.

It looked like Athletic were going to have to manage without defender Dom Roma and forward Connor Thomson as their respective parent clubs Basford United and Gateshead did not want them to be cup-tied for later rounds.

But Deacey has been boosted by the news that both loan stars are now available to join the squad for this weekend's clash.

Deacey said: "It is great news that Gateshead and Basford have both agreed to let Connor and Dom play, and that boosts our squad for the Trophy game."

The Boro boss admitted that for the first time in a couple of months he may actually have some selection dilemmas after their squad had been ravaged by injuries.

He added: "It is the first time in seven or eight weeks that I have had more than 11 or 12 fit players, to have a squad of 14 or 15 to choose from may give me some headaches but it's a good problem to have."

Roma has impressed since returning to the club at centre-half and Thomson shone on his debut in the win at Bamber Bridge last weekend, and, with Athletic having gained 10 points from their last four matches, confidence will be high for Saturday's cup game.