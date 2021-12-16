Scarborough Athletic handed home draw in North Riding FA Senior Cup against Whitby Town or York City
Scarborough Athletic have been handed a home draw in the North Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final against the winners of the Whitby Town v York City clash.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:23 pm
A date has not been given for the fixture.
Scarborough Athletic defeated Redcar Town 6-2 in the previous round last month, Nathan Cartman scoring a hat-trick in his last game for the club before joining Yorkshire Amateur.
The other three games see Pickering Town play host to Guisborough Town, Grangetown Boys Club entertain Redcar Athletic and Boro Rangers heading to Marske United.
https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/nathan-cartman-hat-trick-fires-scarborough-athletic-to-6-2-county-cup-win-at-redcar-town-3477658