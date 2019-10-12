Scarborough Athletic held at home by basement club Stafford Rangers

Scarborough Athletic were again left to rue missed chances, as they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw at home by basement club Stafford Rangers.

Boro dominated the first 45 minutes, not allowing the visitors to settle at all, James Walshaw getting the best of the early chances, a swift turn and shot parried early doors by Lewis King in the Rangers goal.

Boro made their advantage pay, something which they have often struggled to do this season, but a fantastic pass from the ever lively Chris Dawson set Kian Spence away on the right, who put a lovely low ball into the area which was slid into the back of the net by Michael Coulson, prodding past the advancing King.

The match winner on Tuesday at Matlock, Dawson was again in the thick of the action, this time sending a shot just over the bar having taken on and beaten the whole Stafford back line.

Walshaw again had another chance to double Boro’s advantage after Coulson pounced on a slack pass by King, to set Walshaw one-on-one with the goalkeeper, he tried to go round the keeper rather than shoot and seemed to be fouled, the referee disagreed.

Walshaw and King would later tangle in the second half, another incident after a Walshaw shot. King appeared to throw Walshaw to the floor after the ball had gone, another incident where the keeper could perhaps count himself lucky.

Despite Boro’s dominance they could not find that second goal towards the end of the first half chances dried up for both sides, Andy Haworth going closest for Stafford, slamming a shot into the side netting with a tight angle to work with.

Then Scarborough started to dominate possession and as a result more chances fell their way, early in the second half an incredible two minute spell where Boro had numerous dangerous chances, Assenso, Walshaw and Watson all forcing good saves out of King, before two penalty shouts for Boro, neither of which given.

But against the run of play, Brad Grayson, a familiar foe for Boro having played at the Flamingo Land Stadium with Buxton on the opening day of the season, then levelled for Stafford with a brilliant finish rifled across Taylor and into the far corner.

Boro didn’t apply as much pressure to Rangers as they might have wanted to, however Paul Walker had a good chance to win it but was again denied by King.

Moments later a quality low cross from Walker found Coulson who only found the midriff of King. In the dying embers of the game Kian Spence turned and had a good shot, but again King was there to deny him.

All this before nearly the most incredible end, a Sam Coulson header hit the inside of the post before being cleared off the line as Boro ended up with their seventh consecutive home draw.