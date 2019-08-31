Scarborough Athletic held to 0-0 draw by Witton Albion

Scarborough Athletic suffered a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Witton Albion

Boro started the game on the front foot, Michael Coulson and James Walshaw both going close, Walshaw turning in the area and firing a decent effort just wide.

Boro’s best chance of the game fell to Paul Walker on debut who from four yards scuffed an effort onto the post. Scarborough continued to ramp up the pressure on the visitors with Walker again at the centre of the action, forcing a good save out of Chris Renshaw in the Witton goal after a looping effort from a corner.

John Deacey’s side again went close after a delicious cross from Dawson was brilliantly diverted towards goal by the head of Harry Coates, only to see the ball smash off the crossbar.

The hosts continued to have all of the play, their opponents showing very little going forward, Walshaw again going close after a lovely pass from Chris Dawson set him free, Renshaw again made a fine save.

Walker again had a chance one on one with Renshaw after good build-up play, another fine save prevented Walker from a debut goal.

Going into the break the score remained goalless despite the home sides complete dominance.

And the second half started in the same vain Boro on the front foot, but unable to break down the resolute defence of Witton.

Kian Spence was next to go close with a shot that deflected just wide.

Then the visitors had their best spell of the game, Jones going close having a shot cleared on its route to goal by Johnson. Boro huffed and puffed in the last 10 minutes but with no clear cut chances.

Often having the chance to get a shot away but failing to do so.