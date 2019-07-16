Scarborough Athletic hit five past Bridlington Town to lift Dave Holland Trophy

Scarborough Athletic picked up the Dave Holland Trophy for the third year running with a convincing 5-1 win over former landlords Bridlington Town.

After an early scare from the Brid player boss Brett Agnew firing in a low drive that forced Tom Morgan in the Boro goal to tip behind, the hosts were quickly into their stride.

Flynn McNaughton was alert to take advantage of a trip from defender Fraser Papprill on 13 minutes to race in and convert from a narrow angle past keeper James Hitchcock.

It nearly became two as Michael Coulson and Ryan Watson both saw efforts flash narrowly wide of the target from the edge of the area.

Boro looked in control but were pegged back in bizarre fashion. Out of nothing, defender Ben Lewis crashed an effort from halfway that somehow ended up in the home goal to make it 1-1.

John Deacey’s side were quickly back in charge though, with McNaughton beating the offside trap to flick a lob over the onrushing keeper for his second of the night.

With Boro slipping through the gears, the returning Chris Dawson played an inch-perfect ball through for Michael Coulson to steady himself before firing through the keepers legs to make it three before half-time.

The hosts emerged a different side following eight changes at the break, but the attacking intent from the first half remained.

When Luke Lofts scampered from deep to stretch the defence of the visitors, he played in Wayne Brooksby to lift in a fourth.

It soon became five as Brooksby then turned provider to set up Walshaw from close range to hammer home.

James Hitchcock saved the blushes of the visitors in the final quarter with a couple of good saves, deflecting a drive from Lofts behind and then tipping away a Brooksby effort that looked destined for the back of the net.

But it was a comfortable win in the end for Boro as they continued a positive start to the new season.