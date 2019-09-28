Scarborough Athletic home 1-1 draw against Warrington marred by serious injury to defender Johnson

Scarborough Athletic's home 1-1 draw with high-flyers Warrington was marred by another injury, this time to defender Jack Johnson.

After a relatively dull opening spell in the game it was the visitors who had the first clear cut chance of the half Jack Mackreth going through on goal and rolling his effort just wide of Tommy Taylor’s right hand post.

Josh Barrett on debut made a perfect tackle to deny Mackreth who has escaped the attention of Danny Lowe, Barrett sliding across to make a strong block.

And the Yellows continued to dictate the play, eventually taking the lead when Scott Sephton bundles home an inch perfect cross from Mackreth.

It would have been easy given recent events for Boro’s heads to drop and lose heart, but the total opposite happened, they instantly responded a moment of brilliance from Chris Dawson who cut in from the left and unleashed a delicious curling shot beyond the reach of McMillan to drag Boro level.

Further half-chances came and went for the hosts and as the half went on they looked to be the side in the ascendancy against a side who are pushing up at the top end of the table once again.

Warrington always looked dangerous on the break however, some cleverly disguised passes from Bohan Dixon causing the Boro back line constant issues, especially when the full backs pushed forward as they like to do.

The second half started in very much the same vain, James Walshaw crafting himself a great opportunity, one on one with the goalkeeper only to blaze it high and wide, just after that Dawson again tried his luck but this time it was just wide.

Then Warrington went close again, this time it was Ben Garrity who got away from a few challenges before sliding his shot inches wide.

Then it was an innocuous looking 50/50, out of which the injury to Jack Johnson occurred, just after the hour mark.

Johnson was down for a prolonged period, before being stretchered off and later taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Substitute Ryan Watson was next to go close, dancing around the whole of the Warrington back line, including the goalkeeper, before seeing his shot eventually blocked on the line by a combination of defenders.

Alex Byrne did have the ball in the net for the visitors who looked to have got the win late on, before a very late flag from the linesman denied them.

After that both sides struggled to retain possession and the game stayed 1-1.