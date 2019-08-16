Scarborough Athletic hot-shot Michael Coulson buzzing ahead of Buxton visit

Scarborough Athletic’s Michael Coulson can’t wait to get going ahead of the visit of Buxton on Saturday as the Seadogs kick off their 2019/20 campaign.

“You always get a buzz at this stage as we build up to the first game of the season, I can’t wait to get out there now,” Coulson said.

“I’m really excited for the new season to be under way now and it should be an even better atmosphere at the ground on Saturday with the new stand opening - hopefully the fans can make it even more intimidating for visiting sides.”

Coulson has set himself targets for the season and is confident of bagging plenty of goals as Boro bid to push for promotion.

“We’ve set ourselves targets and while they’ll stay within the team, I’m confident I can score plenty of goals again this year,” added Coulson.

"The gaffer wants to play football the right way and keep the ball on the deck and I'm confident that will get the best out of me."