Scarborough Athletic keeper Tommy Taylor eyes FA Cup run

Scarborough Athletic goalkeeper Tommy Taylor is looking forward to this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Vanarama National North outfit Southport.

Boro made their way through to the second qualifying round after beating Marske United at the second attempt following a replay.

Their next opponents Southport currently lie in ninth spot in the National North standings after beating Blyth Spartans 2-0 on Saturday.

Fans’ favourite Taylor isn’t fazed by travelling away to a side from a higher league though and believes Boro can make further progress in the competition.

“I’m really looking forward to the game, they’re a National North side but we need to be fully up for it and looking to put things right,” said Boro keeper Taylor.

“The game offers us a distraction from the league and it’s mine and many non-league footballers’ dream to make it to the first round proper of the FA Cup.”

Taylor is hopeful that a potential FA Cup run could inject some confidence in the Athletic ranks, just like it has done in previous seasons.

“If we can pick up a win, it’ll give us a massive boost and hopefully keep the fans positive,” he added.

“Obviously the lads would have loved to start the season stronger and on paper we have picked up some good results which is a positive.

“There will be plenty of ups and downs across the season and we need to get a little momentum going forward.”

Boro will be in line for a large financial boost should they seal success at Southport on Saturday.

The club would receive £6,750 if they can win this weekend, with a further £11,250 on offer if they can progress through the next round of the competition.