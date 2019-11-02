Scarborough Athletic lose 2-1 at Grantham Town

Scarborough Athletic suffered a 2-1 loss at Grantham Town in the BetVictor Northern Premier Division.

Boro boss John Deacey left striker James Walshaw and skipper Michael Coulson out of the team at Grantham.

The visitors opened the scoring after only six minutes, Connor Thomson poking home his first goal for the club after Luke Lofts' effort was parried.

On 15 minutes, Boro broke from the right to the left with good play from Thomson, with Lofts turning and hitting just wide. Lofts then had a second chance but it was saved by Gingerbreads keeper Adnan Kanuric.

Grantham levelled four minutes later, James Berrett firing the ball home for the hosts.

The home side went in front on 33 minutes, Remaye Campbell's effort trickling over the line after a deflection.

Coulson was brought on for Paul Walker at the interval as the visitors looked to get back into the game.

Eleven minutes into the second half Pete Davidson's header was saved and the rebound was cleared off the line.

Seven minutes later Craig Westcarr's effort after a long throw was tipped over by Boro gloveman Tommy Taylor.

Midway through the second half, Ryan Watson's free-kick was held by the home keeper and shortly after Davidson headed narrowly over.

A late Coulson free-kick was also saved as Grantham secured the win.