Scarborough Athletic net superb win on the road at NPL Premier Division high-flyers Bamber Bridge

Kieran Weledji was man of the match in the 2-0 win for Scarborough Athletic at Bamber Bridge.

The game only went ahead after a late pitch inspection following torrential rain during the week, and a heavy downpour during the first 15 minutes added to the tricky conditions, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, with full backs Ash Jackson and Kieran Weledji and centre-backs Bailey Gooda and Will Thornton forming a formidable back line that the home side struggled to penetrate all afternoon.

In midfield, Ryan Watson on the right, Kieran Glynn on the left and Simon Heslop and Lewis Maloney in the middle, all put in tremendous displays, Luca Colville linking up with Jake Day in a new-look strike partnership.

The first half was fought out mainly in midfield, with both sides striving to pass the ball around on the sodden pitch.

For the home side, Sheldon Green had a shot deflected out for a corner by Heslop, who gave his best display so far in a Boro shirt, and both Paul Dawson and Daniel Martin fired shots wide of the left hand post.

Boro's best efforts saw Lewis Maloney play the ball forward to Day, who beat a defender but shot straight at the keeper, then a pass from Colville set up Day, but big centre-back Nathan Pond got in a superb sliding tackle.

Watson had a shot blocked, and shortly before the interval Boro had a great chance to score, as Colville won possession, and passed forward to Glynn, who sent a lovely ball across goal to Day, but keeper Mateusz Hewelt raced out to smother Day's shot.

Jake Day set up the opening goal for Luca Colville in the 2-0 win for Scarborough Athletic at Bamber Bridge.

Heavy rain again greeted the start of the second half, but all 22 players contributed to a terrific contest. Gooda and Thornton dealt with some dangerous through-balls from the home side, while Weledji was outstanding, winning numerous tackles to foil the pacy Rob Apter, who was playing the final game of his loan spell from Blackpool.

Boro opened the scoring on 61 minutes, with a little help from referee Stuart Morland.

Watson and a defender battled for possession on the right, with the ball going out of play.

The linesman signalled a throw for Bamber, but the referee over-ruled him, awarding the throw to Boro. Watson took it, finding Day on the edge of the area, Day headed on to Colville, who jinked past two defenders before firing a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Dawson lofted a shot high over the Boro bar, and keeper Ryan Whitley fisted a hard driven free-kick clear, while at the other end Brad Plant struck a powerful shot straight at Bamber keeper Hewelt, then on 85 minutes Plant won possession and played in Colville, who had his low shot well saved by Hewelt.

The resulting corner was lofted into a crowded penalty area by Watson, and the ball skidded off the head of a defender and flew past the keeper into the bottom corner of the net.

Then in the last minute Watson saw a long range shot flash narrowly past the post.

BORO: Whitley, Weledji, Jackson, Heslop, Thornton, Gooda, Maloney, Watson, Day, Colville, Glynn (Plant 80)

MAN OF MATCH: Kieran Weledji