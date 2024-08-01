Scarborough Athletic power to 5-1 home victory against young Hull City side

Richie Bennett scored Boro's second goal. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

Another polished performance saw Scarborough Athletic ease to a 5-1 win against Hull City U21s to capture the Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup on Wednesday evening.

And the legendary ex-Boro striker would have been impressed by the attacking play from Jono Greening’s side, highlighted by a stunning individual goal from the lively Cam Wilson, as Boro dominated against the skilful young Tigers, writes Steve Adamson.

Luca Colville, who was outstanding all game, gave Boro a dream start, when he pounced on a defensive error to unleash a fierce 25-yard screamer past stunned keeper Callum Yam after just two minutes.

Michael Duckworth then passed forward to Colville, who laid off for Lewis Maloney to fire inches wide, and Colville and Duckworth both shot over as Boro dominated, and they doubled their lead when Maloney’s free-kick into the box found Kieran Weledji, who teed up Richie Bennett, and he netted from close range after his initial shot was blocked.

Cam Wilson celebrates after scoring Boro's fourth.

Hull fought back, Pharrell Brown sending the trialist right-winger clear, but Weledji blocked his shot, before a long kick upfield from Yam found Jake Leake, who headed past oncoming Boro keeper Ryan Whitley, who otherwise was hardly troubled all game, to reduce the arrears.

This was Hull’s best spell, striker Sincere Hall showing some skilful touches, and skipper Rocco Coyle hooked over a cross from the right, that bounced off the top of the bar. Just before the interval Boro went close as Duckworth back-heeled to Alex Wiles, whose shot was blocked by Leake.

As in the first half, Boro scored within two minutes of the restart, with a well-worked goal. Wilson passed to Colville on the left, and his low ball across the box was met by Will Thornton, who slid in to force the ball home.

Colville then intervened at the other end, getting back to intercept when Kyle Fanning sent a terrific through-ball towards Jaedyn Chibanga. A Maloney corner was punched off the head of Cam Wilson by Yam, then on the hour, a jinking run from Harry Green ended when he squared to Alex Wiles, who skipped past his marker and shot just over.

Luca Colville, left, is congratulated after his superb opening goal after just two minutes.

Bailey Gooda cut out a searching through-ball towards Lucas Dawson, then he also blocked a Dawson shot, but Boro looked dangerous every time they went forward, with Kieran Glynn and Green both firing over, before they went 4-1 with a brilliant goal from Wilson as he danced round three defenders before rounding the keeper and rolling the ball into the net, to gasps from the crowd.

Chibanga dinked a shot into the arms of Whitley in a rare Hull attack, but then Glynn tapped the ball to Frank Mulhern, who rounded a defender and calmly slotted in goal number five, to round off another dominant Boro display.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, A. Brown, Weledji, Gooda (c), Maloney, Purver, Wiles, Bennett, Tear, Colville. Subs used - Thornton, Glynn, C. Wilson, Green, Mulhern.

HULL - Yam, Wadsworth, Leake, Coyle (c), Trialist, Ashbee, Trialist, Tinsdale, Hall, Vaughan, P. Brown. Subs used - Fanning, G. Wilson, Gray, Opoku, Chibanga, Devine, Iggulden, Dawson, 3 Trialists.

Wilson slots the ball home after his superb solo run.

REF - MacAuley Gibson

GOALS - BORO - Luca Colville 2, Richie Bennett 27, Will Thornton 47, Cam Wilson 76, Frank Mulhern 82. HULL - Jake Leake 29.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 14 (6 on target) HULL 5 (3 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 6 HULL CITY 0

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 HULL CITY 2

YELLOW CARD - HULL CITY - Trialist right winger

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville

ATTENDANCE - 549.