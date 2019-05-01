Scarborough Athletic put admission prices up for 2019-20 campaign

Scarborough Athletic have put their admission prices up for the 2019-20 campaign.

The £2 raise for adults, which takes entry prices up to £12, comes after a three-season price freeze.

Entry for concessions (over-65s and students) will move up from £5 to £7, while youths between 12 and 17 will stay the same at £5.

Kids of under the age of 11 will remain free.

Chairman Trevor Bull has backed the board's decision, citing rising costs at the club.

"Like most businesses the costs at the club are going up," he said.

"There has been a three-season price freeze, so we see this as being fair enough.

"We are maintaining free entry for the younger fans and the ones between the ages of 12 and 17 will remain at £5 because they are our future supporters.

"Nobody takes any money out of the club and there is no profit from games. Any money left is put back into the playing budget.

"As I have said before, the more people come through the gate, the better squad we have to watch on the pitch."