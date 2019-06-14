Scarborough Athletic raise £3,000 for St Catherine's Hospice

Scarborough Athletic's St Catherine's Hospice Day raised a superb £3,000 at the home game against Grantham Town on April 20.

Boro turned out in special one-off purple shirts against Grantham, with businesses and individuals bidding to have their names on the front of the shirts for the match.

Additional fundraising was also carried out on the day with bucket collections and a raffle, and there was also the opportunity for fans to purchase replicas of the one-off shirts.

The cheque was handed over by Boro's Commercial Director Andy Troughton to Saint Catherine's Hospice's Lisa Craven, who was also joined by Sian Cromack and Thomas Thornton.

Craven expressed her thanks to the club and its supporters on behalf of the hospice.

She said: "Saint Catherine’s would like to thank everyone at Scarborough Athletic for their generosity and using their Easter fixture as ‘Saint Catherine’s Hospice Day".

"The day was a great success, a lot of fun and it was great to see the players sporting the purple kits kindly sponsored by local businesses.

"Saint Catherine’s wouldn’t be able to provide the care we do without the help of fundraisers such as this, so it’s great to see when days like this are so well received."