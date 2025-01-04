Callum Hudson, who has represented England Schoolboys, was Scarborough Athletic Reserves man of the match in the home loss to South Cave United in the Humber Premier League. Photos by Zach Forster

​A late goal sealed a 2-1 win for South Cave United against Scarborough Athletic Reserves in a competitive Humber Premier League clash at Scarborough Sports Village.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The visitors included a number of players with considerable NCEL experience, most notably former Boro Player of the Year Scott Phillips, but the young hosts pushed them all the way, and it was a terrific game, with lots of chances, but both both defences were solid, writes Steve Adamson.

Early chances saw Charlie Milner flash a shot wide, then volley narrowly over for South Cave, while a through-ball from Boro’s Riley McGinty sent Robbie Scarborough clear, but he was halted by a crunching tackle from Cave skipper Dane Mortimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excellent Calum Hudson slid in to block a Will Borman shot, then McGinty deflected a Kieran McBride strike wide, before the visitors went ahead on 21 minutes, when McBride drilled a left-foot shot into the bottom right corner.

Scarborough Athletic Reserves were sunk by a late South Cave United goal in the Humber Premier League. Photo by Zach Forster

Phillips headed on to Chris Sparkes, who fired wide, then Phillips laid off to Harry Milner, who blazed over, and a Harry Milner shot was headed away by Hudson as Cave continued to press.

Boro then created openings, a ball across the goalmouth from Emilio Colangelo-Cole just evaded the outstretched leg of Charlie Colley at the back post, the hard working Colley fired wide, then sent a free-kick into the arms of keeper Luke Grimes, and Dan Simpson dinked a shot wide.

Just before the break, Hudson did well to block a fierce shot from Cave’s vastly experienced striker Sparkes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro probably shaded possession in the second half, although the first chance fell to Cave, but Ross Pllu, who had a terrific game, blocked a Joel Shepard strike.

Scarborough Athletic Reserves were sunk by a late South Cave United goal in the Humber Premier League. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro then had a spell on top, Jake Reeves and Colley both fired over, and another shot from Reeves was parried by keeper Grimes, before the equaliser arrived on 64 minutes, when Colangelo-Cole flicked on into the area, and Reeves sublimely curled his shot inside the left-hand post.

The visitors fought back, Phillips teeing up Bailey Smith, whose shot was deflected wide by Simpson.

Keeper Ben Chamberlain handled confidently, and Pllu twice rescued Boro, blocking a shot from Harry Fenton, then sliding in to tackle Alex Bannister as he raced into the box, but with eight minutes to play Fenton’s ball across the area was slammed home by Bannister at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro searched for a late leveller, Tom Andrews tackled the pacy Saikou Sillah as he burst through, then a Sillah shot was blocked by Andrews as Cave held on for the points.

Scarborough Athletic Reserves were sunk by a late South Cave United goal in the Humber Premier League. Photo by Zach Forster

Boro boss Paul Exley said, “I thought we controlled the game for large periods, but goals win games, and us not taking our chances has cost us in the end.

"They are a good team, but other than their two goals, they didn’t trouble us too much, but we switched off briefly near the end, and that’s something we’ll have to work on,”

BORO RES - Chamberlain, Pllu, Hide, Reeves (c), Simpson, Hudson, Colley, McGinty, Scarborough, Walmsley, Colangelo-Cole, subs - Exley, Leach, Sillah, Rose, Bradbury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S CAVE - Grimes, Borman, Coulbeck, McBride, Mortimer(c), Andrews, H. Milner, C. Milner, Phillips, Sparkes, Smith, subs - Fenton, Shepard, Shirtliff, Tarbotton, Bannister

REFEREE - Elliott Sheeran

BORO GOAL - Jake Reeves 64; S CAVE GOALS - Kieran McBride 21, Alex Bannister 82

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO RES 10 (3 on target) S CAVE 13 (2 on target)

CORNERS - BORO RES 4 S CAVE 7

OFFSIDES - BORO RES 1 S CAVE 4

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Calum Hudson

ATTENDANCE - 73