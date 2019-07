Scarborough Athletic revealed their new kits for the 2019/20 campaign.

Boro's kits will again be made by Macron after the club last week announced a new three-year deal with the manufacturer.

The home kit will again comprise red shirt, shorts and socks, with an all-white away kit.

Tommy Taylor will don an all-grey keeper's kit for home games, with a blue away strip.

The kits are now available to purchase via https://shop.scarboroughathletic.com/, costing £25 for youths sizes and £40 for adults.