Scarborough Athletic's Danny Lowe ready for tough FA Cup test at Southport

Scarborough Athletic defender Danny Lowe is looking forward to their big FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Southport this Saturday.

The former Harrogate Town, Bradford Park Avenue and Halifax Town defender said: “Southport are an established team who always play in the same way.

“They like to apply pressure on the opposition and it will be a tough fixture.

“For the lads who want to play National North they will want to prove themselves and perform well.

“If we can push on in the competition it’ll provide the club with a cash boost.

“We’ve had a tough start to the season but we’re looking to steady the ship and keep things tight.

“We’ve produced some strong clean sheets and now the goals are starting to come.

“I’ve settled in well, knowing John Deacey was key for me and he’s helped since my arrival.

“I have also previously played with Chris Dawson and other players in the squad.”