Scarborough Athletic's Dave Merris eases into new role

Dave Merris will be taking a step away from playing duties this season after taking up the role as Scarborough Athletic assistant manager.

The 38-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Boro squad since signing in 2016, but he sees the switch to coaching as natural progression.

“I’ll be more of a bit-part player next season, I’ll still be there as back-up, but the coaching side of things is just natural progression,” said Merris

“It is maybe a little earlier than I envisaged, but at the same time, it isn’t every day that an option like this comes up and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I won’t be easy to live with because I’ll really miss the playing side of things.

“Last season when I wasn’t involved I was really champing at the bit.

“I’ve already signed up for a few things to keep me going though. I’m running the Yorkshire Coast 10K in Scarborough with my wife Sarah, Steve Roberts and Christian Machen for the Jaxon’s Journey charity and I’ve also signed up for the London Marathon.”

Merris is still very excited for the campaign, especially with the recruitment that boss John Deacey and his management team have made.

He added: “It is exciting.

“We are looking to play attractive, attacking football and we have gone for lads that can play that brand.

“It is a similar division to last season with Warrington and South Shields staying down, it will be tough.

“But I think we have what it takes to make a good season. We definitely have to be looking at promotion.”