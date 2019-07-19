Scarborough Athletic's David Merris looking forward to completing the circle in York City clash

Scarborough Athletic player-coach Dave Merris is looking forward to completing the circle when his side travel to his old club York City at Bootham Crescent on Saturday, 1pm kick-off.

The former York City full-back said: "It feels like tomorrow I will be completing the circle as I have played for York against Scarborough FC at the old McCain Stadium and Bootham Crescent, and last season played for Boro at our new ground and then tomorrow will be playing against them at Bootham Crescent.

"This could well be the final-ever meeting between the sides at Bootham Crescent with them moving to the new ground at the end of the year, and I expect there will be a decent crowd for this reason as well it being a North Yorkshire derby game.

" I think when we played them in the cup last season it was a very even game and we probably just about edged it and deserved to go through.

"The boss, John Deacey, and I will be looking at tomorrow's match as the same as any pre-season game in so much as we are learning about the lads and we will be trying a few different things out with the team, and will be making changes as we go as we have with the other games."

Merris is not the only ex-Minstermen in the Boro squad, with forwards Michael Coulson and Flynn McNaughton also having played for City in the past, and both are set to feature tomorrow.

The player-coach added: "It has been great in pre-season for John and myself to get our style of football across to the lads, getting them to play a fast, attractive style of football.

"The lads are really taking to it well. While we have retained the core of last season's squad it was also great that we got a load of new signings in early on in pre-season as this helps freshen everything up."

While tomorrow's game is on the road, Merris is also looking forward to when the new stand is open at the Flamingo Land Stadium, with the club hoping it will be open for the first BetVictor Premier Division match of the season against Buxton on Saturday August 17.

He said: "it's looking very good already and I think it will help improve the atmosphere at the ground, as well as helping for younger fans to be able to see as when we had large crods in it was sometimes hard for them to get a good view of the action.

"Also I think the extra numbers will add to the noise and inspire our lads and at the same time intimidate the opposition."

Boro claimed victory 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out the last time the teams met, in March, after drawing the NRCFA Senior Cup semi-final 0-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.