Scarborough Athletic's Flynn McNaughton hungry for more goals

Having gobbled up his opening goal for Scarborough Athletic's first team on Saturday, striker Flynn McNaughton is ravenous for more.

The 18-year-old drilled home with his weaker left foot after arriving as a second-half sub in the 5-1 demolition of Workington.

And now with just one game remaining in the 2018-19 season, tonight's North Riding FA Senior Cup final against Marske United at the Riverside Stadium, McNaughton is ready to make his mark once again.

"It felt brilliant to score on Saturday, it was just nice to have that monkey off my back," he said.

"It opened up nicely for me and I just hit it as hard as I could with my swinger, luckily it went in.

"Having scored that first one you just want more, you want to keep that momentum going.

"So it is frustrating that it's the end of the season and there is only one game left.

"It is a massive game though. A cup final at a big stadium that I have never played at before, so obviously I'm looking forward to it and I am desperate to be a part of it.

"If things go well for us and we win it then it will be a double for me because I've already won a cup final this season with the Under-19s.

"Hopefully I can do my bit on the night as well. It would be brilliant to get some game time and score a goal at the Riverside."

Having waded his way through a frustrating long-term injury, McNaughton is now hoping he has done enough to impress new boss John Deacey and book a place at his home-town club when the 2019-20 campaign kicks off.

He added: "I would have though that the management team will get the cup final out of the way and then look at what will be happening with players.

"For me, the past few months since I've signed for the club have gone as well as they could have. I hadn't played any football between July and December due to injury, so it was a case of getting myself fit again.

"I'm hoping to stay and be a part of things at Scarborough next season because I really want to push myself and prove what I can do."