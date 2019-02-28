Scarborough Athletic's Michael Coulson relishing cup clash against York City

Michael Coulson can’t wait to tackle his former club York City in Tuesday night’s North Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final.

The Scarborough Athletic man made 117 appearances for the Minstermen between 2012 and 2016, admitting he played the best football of his career as he helped guide them to the League Two play-offs in 2014.

Coulson made 117 appearances for the Minstermen

“I have great memories of my time at York City,” said Coulson.

“I think I played the best football of my career there and had a good relationship with the chairman, fans and everyone at the club.

“It was a shame how things ended there and looking back, maybe I shouldn’t have made the move to St Johnstone, but that is done and dusted now and my focus is solely on Scarborough Athletic.”

This will be only the second time in his career that Coulson has taken on one of his former clubs and he’s relishing the prospect of a big cup clash under the lights at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

“It should be a great night, there’s always a better atmosphere under the lights and it’s the first time in a while the clubs have met,” added Coulson.

“Hopefully the fans come down on Tuesday night and get behind the team and push us on.

“It would be great to get the final again as I felt we deserved to win it last season and it was a great occasion.

“We have a tough game ahead of us first though, hopefully York will bring a strong side over.

“I know their assistant manager Micky Cummins from playing with him at Grimsby, it will be good to catch up with him too.”

Before Tuesday’s cup clash, Boro travel to Witton Albion on Saturday and Coulson is keen to get back to winning ways after the 2-0 defeat to Mickleover.

“It was a frustrating game, but we need to bounce straight back at Witton,” he added.