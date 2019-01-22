Scarborough Athletic's promotion rivals snap up former Premier League striker

Scarborough Athletic's promotion rivals Nantwich Town have strengthened their bid to go up after snapping up former Stoke City striker Ricardo Fuller.

The 39-year-old arrives at the Weaver Stadium after a two year break from football in a bid to boost the Dabbers' promotion push.

Fuller made 182 appearances for Stoke City over a six-year spell at the club, bagging 43 goals, before short spells with Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, Millwall and Oldham Athletic and also scored 10 international goals from 77 appearances for Jamaica.

Fuller could turn out against Scarborough Athletic when the sides meet at the Weaver Stadium on Saturday February 16.

Nantwich currently lie one spot and three points above Boro in the Evo-Stik Premier Division table in fourth with a game in hand on Steve Kittrick's side.