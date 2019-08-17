Scarborough Athletic salvage last-gasp draw in season-opener at home to Buxton

Scarborough Athletic brought the curtain up on their 2019/20 campaign with a 1-1 draw with Buxton at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The first have was a cagey affair, both sides showing off some decent flowing football but with no real chances to show for it.

Boro did look bright in the first half, Michael Coulson showing some neat touches and sending a few decent balls into the area, which had Boro had the aerial prowess of James Walshaw, could have been converted.

Despite Boro dominating possession and having the ball in some decent areas, the best chances of the half fell the way of the visitors.

Captain Callum Chippendale going close with a back post header, after his goal bound shot was blocked by a combination of Boro defenders, Boro having not dealt with a corner as well as they would have liked.

After the break it was The Bucks who started brightly again, Liam Hardy missed from close range after another corner wasn't fully dealt with by Boro’s back line.

Moments later Brad Grayson went close for the visitors again, slashing a shot way wide when he could have done better.

And then it was Boro’s turn to start and ramp up the pressure, Will Annan going close with a back post header, before Boro went as close as possible, Brooksby sending a delightful free kick off the outside of the post and into the side netting with Grant Shenton stranded in the Buxton goal.

Buxton had further chances themselves, Jude Oyibo sending a thunderous shot a matter of inches wide of Tommy Taylor’s upright.

And eventually the visitors persistence paid off, taking the lead with just under ten minutes to play, Martin Pilkington reacting quickest finishing from close range to give the visitors a lead they probably deserved.

But that sparked Boro into life, showing their best football of the game, and really putting the pressure on, but it seemed to be to no avail.

Until in the 90th minute after good work by Kian Spence and Ryan Watson, Boro managed to get a corner, which was flicked home by Jack Johnson.

And then after a relatively dull game, it came to a frantic close, both sides having chances to win the game.

Chippendale again having a great chance for Buxton but he blazed his shot way high and wide.

1-1 was how it finished, both sides will be reasonably happy, but will also know there is lots to work on.