Scarborough Athletic snap up Chris Howarth

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed utility man Chris Howarth as their eighth addition for the new campaign.

The 35-year-old has turned out under boss John Deacey at Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley in the past and the Boro chief is delighted to add him to the squad.

Howarth, who played 42 times for Tadcaster Albion last season, follows Pete Davidson, Ellis Barkworth, Harry Coates, Will Annan and Joe Lumsden down the A64 from the Brewers.

Deacey said: "Chris is a real utility player and every squad needs one of those.

"He can play in any position, full-back, midfield or either up front because he is so versatile.

"I had him at both Bradford Park Avenue and Farsley and he was a dream to have as a manager."