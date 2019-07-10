Scarborough Athletic snap up former Leeds United man Chris Dawson

Scarborough Athletic have signed former Leeds United man Chris Dawson.

Dawson, who has also played for Rotherham United and Viking Stavanger in Norway, had been training with Boro and has impressed boss John Deacey enough to be offered a deal.

"We're pleased to have brought Chris into the club," said Deacey.

"Chris has been at the club before but was recovering from an injury at the time and perhaps wasn't at his best.

"He impressed me when he played against us for Grantham last season and I've followed him closely since.

"His efforts in training have been good and I think he's a good fit for us, he's a versatile player who will add a lot to the group.

"He can do a bit of everything, he's creative, isn't scared to stick a foot in and can play in a few different positions so I'm pleased to have him on board."

Deacey is still monitoring former Middlesbrough youngster Kian Spence.

"Kian has impressed me so far, we'll continue to watch him," added Deacey.