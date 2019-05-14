Scarborough Athletic snap up Joe Lumsden and Harry Coates

Joe Lumsden and Harry Coates became the sixth and seventh new faces to commit to Scarborough Athletic for the 2019-20 campaign.

After the addition of Pete Davidson, Ellis Barkworth and Will Annan last week and then Isaac Assenso and T'Nique Fishley on Tuesday evening, Boro boss John Deacey has also confirmed the arrival of goalscorer Lumsden and defensive rock Coates.

Harry Coates

Deacey said: "Both players have had a lot of interest in them since the season finished, so we are delighted to have them.

"Joe has been a prolific goalscorer for the past three season, he is a great signing for the club and one we are looking forward to working with.

"Harry has done his apprenticeship at Hyde and Tadcaster and now he is looking to push on at Scarborough.

"He did very well last season, both in keeping out the goals, which is what we want him for, and also from set-pieces, where he will be a big threat for us next season."