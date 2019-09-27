Scarborough Athletic snap up new signing ahead of Warrington clash

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has drafted in a new signing ahead of tomorrow's clash with Warrington at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Boro have brought in defender Josh Barrett from Tadcaster Albion, with the club also working to finalise deals for Basford United's experienced centre-back Dominic Roma and midfielder Adam Nowakowski from Bradford Park Avenue.

Deacey is delighted with his new addition, who will go straight into the squad for tomorrow's clash with The Yellows.

"Josh has good pace, is good in the air and loves a tackle," said the Boro boss.

"We've got a lot of injuries at the moment and needed to strengthen and these three players will all come in and help us.

"We have been leaking a lot of stupid goals so Josh will come in and help us improve at the back, which we need to."

Boro welcome back Chris Dawson for tomorrow's visit of Warrington and Isaac Assenso is also fit to play after a bout of illness.

Wayne Brooksby, who has impressed Deacey playing at left-back recently, misses out after suffering a knee injury winning the penalty in last Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Southport, joining Jordan Deacey, Chris Howarth, T'Nique Fishley and Harry Coates on the treatment table.

"Losing Wayne is a huge blow, he's been playing really well at left-back for us," added Deacey.