The Boro supporters at the 1-1 draw against Morpeth Town. Photo by Richard Ponter

The 19-year-old winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has joined Boro on loan until February 12.

Wilson, who is in his first full year as a professional, made his first-team debut in August for the Irons.

The teenager has been with the Irons since the age of 11, and has hit seven goals already this season for the youth team.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson described his playing style as: "A technical player who works hard on and off the ball, driving at players and creating chances for the team and personally."

A club statement said: "We would like to thank Scunthorpe United for trusting us with Cameron over the next month as we enter a busy period of games."