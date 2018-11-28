Scarborough Athletic stadium plans set to get the go-ahead

Plans to build a new stand to increase the capacity of Scarborough Athletic’s Flamingo Land Stadium to more than 3,000 people have been recommended for approval.

The Northern Premier League Team needs the expansion to allow it to progress up the footballing pyramid.

The proposals for the new stand will go before Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee on Thursday December 6.

They have been recommended for approval.

The report, which will go before councillors, states: “The proposals will increase the capacity and improve the quality of spectator facilities, notably for Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s (SAFC) home games.

“Maximum capacity would increase from 2,070 to 3,010 spectators. This includes new covered seating which grows from 252 to 588.

“Under Football Association standards the total new capacity would exceed the minimum requirement of 3,000, allowing the club to progress up the league pyramid to National League North.

“To meet this requirement it is also necessary to identify the potential for a 4,000 capacity, which would need to be provided should further promotion to the National League occur in the future.”

The community stadium is also used by local teams and clubs.

As part of the plans, a new stand measuring 75m by 5.3m with a maximum height of 6.2m would be built on the eastern side of the ground, known locally as the “donkey field side”.

The stand’s central section would contain 336 seats and on both sides would be tiered terraces for standing, each having capacity for 430 spectators.

At the northern end of the stand would be a small Portakabin-type structure containing toilets and a hot food kiosk.

A total of 69 letters of support were submitted to the council when the plans went out to consultation.

The stadium forms part of the Scarborough Sports Village Complex, which opened in 2016.

Scarborough Athletic was formed by fans in 2007 following the winding up of Scarborough Football Club.