Scarborough Athletic striker James Walshaw signs off season in style

Last week was certainly a memorable one for Scarborough Athletic striker James Walshaw.

The club's top-scorer helped Boro sign off for the season with a goal and a spot-kick in Boro's penalty shoot-out North Riding FA Senior Cup final win against Marske United at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

Then, just a couple of days later, Walshaw made his international bow as he starred with a hat-trick for Yorkshire IFA in their 6-2 international friendly win against Somaliland.

"Chairman Trevor Bull congratulated me on the cup win and playing for Yorkshire and I sent him a message back saying that Thursday's final was for the fans and the board," the 35-year-old said.

"Finishing eighth in the league isn't something we can celebrate, but I'm hoping that the cup win was a bit of a sweetener.

"We didn't play our best game on the night, but we won the cup and that is all that mattered."

The game for Yorkshire then came out of the blue for Walshaw, but he still relished the opportunity.

"I coach my son's team at Horbury Juniors and one of the other coaches is the assistant manager for the Yorkshire team.

"They had a striker that wasn't able to play, so he asked me, with me being out of contract now I could play in it and it was an extra game that keeps me ticking over.

"I'm not sure how it ranks as an international game, I think it is because they are playing games away from the FA, but it was nice to play for your county.

"I was happy with the hat-trick and I could probably have had a couple more on the day.

"I've worked out that I've played over 60 games for Scarborough this season, so I was a bit leggy.

"There wasn't a great deal in the tank, but I've looked after myself, so I managed to get through.

"After the cup win on Thursday, that capped what has been a good few days for me.

"Now it is time for a rest after what has been a long season."