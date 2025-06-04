Scarborough Athletic supporters have been urged to attend open meeting at Scarborough Cricket Club. Photo by Richard Ponter

Scarborough Athletic have urged supporters, sponsors and volunteers to attend Wednesday night’s Open Meeting at Scarborough Cricket Club Marquee.

The meeting starts at 7pm, with the bar opening at 6pm.

The Boro Board of Directors said: “This is an opportunity for you to find out first hand everything about the club’s current situation, latest news and updates.

“We also want to give you an opportunity to ask any questions to your Board or provide any input that you think could benefit our club and help us meet the challenge of this coming season.

“To ensure that everybody’s interests are considered this meeting is open to everyone with an interest in our football club.

"We look forward to bringing everybody together including as many of our owners, supporters, sponsors and volunteers as possible to demonstrate that we are all in this together.

"Please come into the ground through the entrance on North Marine Road, then down onto the grass, turn left walking round the perimeter of the grass to the marquee. Please do not walk across the centre of the pitch at any time.

“There will also be opportunity to purchase or renew your season pass for next season and sign up to our No Battle No Victory fund in-person.”

Boro have also added another new signing to their squad for the 2025-26 season, former York City youngster Leon Gibson-Booth, following his departure from Morpeth Town.

Manager Jono Greening said: "I am really happy to bring Leon in, he is a young centre back who's eager to learn and improve. He can also play left back if needed, which helps us if we get injuries."