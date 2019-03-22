Scarborough Athletic tackle play-off rivals Buxton in six-pointer

Scarborough Athletic face a must-win game at Evo-Stik League Premier Division play-off rivals Buxton on Saturday afternoon.

Boro are four points behind Gainsborough Trinity, who are sitting in fifth place, the fourth and final play-off spot, so the Seasiders need to keep winning and hope that Gainsborough slip up during their run-in.

Buxton are only a point behind Athletic, so they will also be looking to keep their play-off chances alive.

Gainsborough have won their last four league games and will be firm favourites to continue this run at home to 16th-placed Marine on Saturday, the latter having lost three and drawn one in their previous four matches.

Leaders Farsley Celtic head to relegation-threatened Bamber Bridge, who have suffered five consecutive Premier Division losses, on Saturday, with the West Yorkshire side looking to maintain their lead over second-placed Warrington Town, who are on the road at an improving Stafford Rangers, who are unbeaten in five league games.

South Shields are also still in title race, just two points behind Warrington and four adrift of Farsley, and they will play host to Hyde United, who have lost three of their last four league games, on Saturday.

Nantwich Town, who are fourth in the table, will look to bolster their play-off push with a home win over lowly Grantham Town this weekend.

Two sides on the fringes of the play-off race clash when Witton Albion host Basford United, while strugglers Workington face a tough match at a resurgent Whitby Town.

Mickleover Sports need to win at Matlock Town to have a chance of escaping from the drop-zone, while Lancaster City will look to continue their superb form with a home win against another improving side in Hednesford Town.

Stalybridge Celtic, who won 2-1 at Boro last weekend, are without a game this Saturday as they were due to have played at home to North Ferriby United, who were wound-up last week.

No announcement has been made by the league yet as to whether Ferriby's games will be expunged so the league table remains as it is with their results still taken into account.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

Bamber Bridge v Farsley Celtic

Buxton v Scarborough Athletic

Gainsborough Trinity v Marine

Lancaster City v Hednesford Town

Matlock Town v Mickleover Sports

Nantwich Town v Grantham Town

South Shields v Hyde United

Stafford Rangers v Warrington Town

Whitby Town v Workington

Witton Albion v Basford United